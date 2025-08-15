Child dies after fire at rowhome in North Philly: officials

A child is dead after officials say a fire broke out at a rowhome on the 1900 block of North 25th Street Friday.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a blaze on the 1900 block of N. 25th St. just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters arrived to see light smoke and located a fire on the first floor.

Upon searching the property, officials say firefighters found a juvenile on the second floor.

The child was then rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Unfortunately the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What's next:

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire and the Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause of death.