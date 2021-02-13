1 killed, 1 hurt in two overnight shootings in Philadelphia

article

One person has died and another has been hospitalized in two separate shooting incidents in Philadelphia overnight.

At approximately 11:21 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2300 block of Moore Street in South Philadelphia on the highway.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old Black male shot once in the right temple. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

In a second shooting incident, police responded to a residence on the 2900 block of Rosehill Street at approximately 1:04 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old Black woman who had been shot once in the right forearm by a known doer. She was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition.

Advertisement

Police say the scene has been held, but no arrest has been made nor has any weapon been recovered.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter