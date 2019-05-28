Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 15 wounded in 2 Trenton shootings in 3 days

By  FOX 29 staff
FOX 29's Lauren Johnson is live from Trenton with the latest after six people were shot overnight.

TRENTON, N.J. - Police are investigating a shooting in Trenton that left an 18-year-old dead and five people injured Monday night.

The shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m.on the 100 block of Walnut Avenue, about a half-mile away from a drive-by shooting that occurred early Saturday. Authorities said two men fired from a car outside a bar, injuring 10 people.

Police say 18-year-old Unique Anderson was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, shoulder and forearm. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Friends of Anderson have erected a makeshift memorial in his honor at the scene.

Four other men and one woman, ranging in age from 18 to 22, were also injured in the Monday night shooting.

Mayor Reed Gusciora joined Good Day Philadelphia Wednesday to discuss the recent shootings.

Mayor Reed Gusciora joins Good Day to discuss recent shootings in the city of Trenton, which have left 15 wounded and one person dead over the course of three days.

Both incidents remain under investigation.