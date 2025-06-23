Expand / Collapse search
Miles Pfeffer trial expected to start Monday in 2023 killing of Temple police sergeant

By
Updated  June 23, 2025 8:06am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Miles Pfeffer: Trial expected to start for man accused of killing Temple police Sergeant

Miles Pfeffer, a young man accused of shooting and killing Temple police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald, is expected to go to trial on Monday.

The Brief

    • Miles Pfeffer, a suspect charged with the murder of Temple University police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald, is expected to stand trial on Monday.
    • Pfeffer is accused of shooting and killing Fitzgerald during a struggle in North Philadelphia in February 2023.
    • The trial was previously delayed after the defense asked for more time during a hearing several months ago.

PHILADELPHIA - Nearly two and a half years after Temple University police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald was shot to death, his alleged killer is expected to go to trial.

Miles Pfeffer is accused of fatally shooting Sgt. Fitzgerald during a struggle near the intersection of 18th and Montgomery avenues in Philadelphia in 2023.

Pfeffer, who was 18-years-old at the time of the fatal shooting, fled to a property in Bucks County where he was arrested a day later.

What we know:

The deadly encounter happened in Feb. 2022, while investigators say Sgt. Fitzgerald was patrolling near 18th and Montgomery avenues in North Philadelphia.

Fitzgerald, according to police, was patrolling alone when he tried to stop three young people in dark clothes due to recent robberies and carjackings in the area.

It's alleged that Pfeffer shot Fitzgerald three times during a struggle, and three more times after he collapsed to the ground.

Featured

Slain Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald was patrolling area alone the night he was killed, officials say
article

Slain Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald was patrolling area alone the night he was killed, officials say

Authorities say Officer Fitzgerald was on patrol alone the night he was fatally shot. According to police, he originally engaged with the suspect and two other teens after they were spotted in masks and dark clothing in an area that has seen an uptick in robberies.

Pfeffer allegedly fled the deadly shooting by carjacking a passing car and later ditching the vehicle several blocks away. 

Pfeffer was arrested the next day at a property in Bucks County and charged with murder, homicide of a law enforcement officer, evading arrest and other crimes.

During his arrest, investigators seized several firearms, including one they found badly burned in a fire pit.

What's next:

Pfeffer is expected to stand trial for the deadly shooting on Monday. 

The trial was delayed several months ago after the defense asked for more time to prepare, despite the prosecution being ready.

Pfeffer also suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds after investigators say he was attacked at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility.

