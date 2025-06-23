Miles Pfeffer trial expected to start Monday in 2023 killing of Temple police sergeant

The Brief Miles Pfeffer, a suspect charged with the murder of Temple University police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald, is expected to stand trial on Monday. Pfeffer is accused of shooting and killing Fitzgerald during a struggle in North Philadelphia in February 2023. The trial was previously delayed after the defense asked for more time during a hearing several months ago.



Nearly two and a half years after Temple University police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald was shot to death, his alleged killer is expected to go to trial.

Miles Pfeffer is accused of fatally shooting Sgt. Fitzgerald during a struggle near the intersection of 18th and Montgomery avenues in Philadelphia in 2023.

Pfeffer, who was 18-years-old at the time of the fatal shooting, fled to a property in Bucks County where he was arrested a day later.

What we know:

The deadly encounter happened in Feb. 2022, while investigators say Sgt. Fitzgerald was patrolling near 18th and Montgomery avenues in North Philadelphia.

Fitzgerald, according to police, was patrolling alone when he tried to stop three young people in dark clothes due to recent robberies and carjackings in the area.

It's alleged that Pfeffer shot Fitzgerald three times during a struggle, and three more times after he collapsed to the ground.

Pfeffer allegedly fled the deadly shooting by carjacking a passing car and later ditching the vehicle several blocks away.

Pfeffer was arrested the next day at a property in Bucks County and charged with murder, homicide of a law enforcement officer, evading arrest and other crimes.

During his arrest, investigators seized several firearms, including one they found badly burned in a fire pit.

What's next:

Pfeffer is expected to stand trial for the deadly shooting on Monday.

The trial was delayed several months ago after the defense asked for more time to prepare, despite the prosecution being ready.

Pfeffer also suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds after investigators say he was attacked at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility.