6 accused of throwing liquid on, attacking group in Center City

Authorities are searching for at least six people who allegedly threw an unknown liquid on another group and assaulted them earlier this month in Philadelphia.

Investigators say one of the people involved in the attack was struck in the head and suffered a large laceration.

What we know:

Investigators say the attack happened as the victims were walking on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street around 11 p.m. on June 12.

It's alleged that the group threw an unidentified liquid on the victims, then began punching and kicking them.

One of the victims, according to police, suffered a large laceration from being struck on the head by an unknown object during the attack.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what may have caused the confrontation.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance footage of the suspects they are looking for.

The Philadelphia Police Department are searching for six people accused of throwing liquid onto another group before assaulting them with kicks and punches.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.