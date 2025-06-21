Neighbors rush to rescue woman after tree fell on her Drexel Hill home

Expand / Collapse search
When a tree fell on Alice Thomas' Drexel Hill home during Thursday's storms, it was her 10-year-old neighbor who was first to react and alert his father who rescued her from the rubble.

The Brief

    • Strong winds from Thursday's storms toppled a tree onto a woman's Drexel Hill home, trapping her.
    • Her neighbors acted fast and were able to help pull her from the rubble.
    • The woman is expected to recover, and all three of her cats were found unharmed.

DREXEL HILL, Pa. - A severe thunderstorm swept through Drexel Hill on Thursday evening, leaving behind a trail of destruction. 

Amidst the chaos, a neighborhood came together to save an elderly woman trapped under debris, showcasing remarkable bravery and community spirit.

The backstory:

The storm hit Drexel Hill with intensity, causing significant damage, including downed trees. 

One of the most alarming incidents occurred on Bond Avenue, where a massive tree fell onto the house of 72-year-old Alice Thomas. 

Thanks to the quick actions of her neighbors, Alice was rescued from the rubble with only minor injuries.

What they're saying:

Audie Patrick Murphy, a 10-year-old resident, witnessed the tree fall and immediately alerted his father, Christopher Audie Murphy. 

Christopher, a military veteran, described the rescue.

"I was able to breach the door with my shoulder and I was able to hear some sound so I figured she was in the room and I started calling out and so she responded," he recalled.

He managed to lift part of the fallen roof off Alice, holding it up until rescue crews arrived.

Nick Vettese, another neighbor, expressed his admiration: "This is my hero I was gonna play the Foo Fighters song 'There Goes My Hero!' This neighborhood is great everybody loves each other it’s awesome."

"I’m proud that we can teach our kids to run and help others who in that moment couldn’t help themselves. We’re very happy it's a good ending in a really scary experience and I’m proud of my husband!" Christopher’s wife Cara explained. 

Alice Thomas, grateful for the support, said she was thankful to Christopher and everyone who helped her during the ordeal.

What's next:

Alice was treated and released from the hospital with minor bruises. 

In a heartwarming turn of events, her three cats, initially thought lost in the chaos, returned home safely, adding to the relief and joy of the neighborhood.

