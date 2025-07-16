Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
3
Flood Watch
from WED 3:00 PM EDT until THU 3:00 AM EDT, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Eastern Montgomery County, Delaware County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Northampton County, Eastern Chester County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Monroe County, Philadelphia County, Somerset County, Warren County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Camden County, Mercer County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Berks County, Western Chester County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Northampton County, Eastern Chester County, Gloucester County, Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Camden County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Somerset County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Mercer County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County

1 killed, 13 injured after lightning strike in Jackson Township: officials

By
Published  July 16, 2025 9:04pm EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • A round of quick-moving pop-up thunderstorms rolled across Ocean County Wednesday evening, with embedded lightning that struck and killed a man, while injuring 13 other people.
    • The group was assembled at an outdoor archery range on Perrineville Road in Jackson Township.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 61-year-old man was killed and 13 others were injured after lightning struck in Jackson Township, in Ocean County Wednesday evening.

What we know:

According to officials, a 61-year-old man was killed and 13 other people were injured after lightning struck in Jackson Township, situated in Ocean County.

Medics responded to an outdoor archery range on Perrineville Road around 7:15 Wednesday evening and immediately began applying medical aid to the various people suffering.

The injured ranged in age from 7 to 61-years-old. The 61-year-old man died from his injuries.

The others at the scene were suffering from a variety of injuries, including burns and feeling sick.

All of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals for additional treatment.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased was not revealed.

New JerseyNewsWeather