1 killed, 13 injured after lightning strike in Jackson Township: officials

The Brief A round of quick-moving pop-up thunderstorms rolled across Ocean County Wednesday evening, with embedded lightning that struck and killed a man, while injuring 13 other people. The group was assembled at an outdoor archery range on Perrineville Road in Jackson Township.



A 61-year-old man was killed and 13 others were injured after lightning struck in Jackson Township, in Ocean County Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Medics responded to an outdoor archery range on Perrineville Road around 7:15 Wednesday evening and immediately began applying medical aid to the various people suffering.

The injured ranged in age from 7 to 61-years-old. The 61-year-old man died from his injuries.

The others at the scene were suffering from a variety of injuries, including burns and feeling sick.

All of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals for additional treatment.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased was not revealed.