1 man injured after fire in North Philadelphia residence

A man was injured after a fire in a residence in North Philadelphia Monday morning.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the 3100 block of Pennock Street about 4:15 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters battle a residence fire in North Philadelphia.

Firefighters were greeted by heavy flames when they arrived on the location.

Officials say it took about 20 minutes for crews to wrestle the fire under control.

A 60-yer-old man was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

