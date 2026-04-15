$1 Philly rideshare tax proposed by Mayor Parker to avoid school staff cuts

The Brief Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is pushing for a $1 rideshare tax to support the city’s school district. The proposal aims to address a $300 million budget deficit and prevent cuts to 340 school-based positions. Critics are concerned the tax could be passed on to riders, but Parker says the revenue is crucial for schools.



Mayor Cherelle Parker reiterated her support Wednesday for a proposed $1 rideshare tax, saying the revenue is essential to prevent major staffing cuts in the Philadelphia School District, according to city officials.

Mayor Parker’s push for a rideshare tax to fund schools

What we know:

Parker said the $1 rideshare tax would generate $48 million for the school district, with an additional $2.4 million expected from a proposed use and occupancy tax on cell towers.

She said, "I am not willing to standby and watch our school district of Philadelphia lose 148 teachers. 23 counselors and 119 climate staff. That is absolutely unacceptable.. you all agree?"

The school district says it faces a $300 million structural deficit, putting 340 school-based positions at risk, including teachers, counselors and climate staff.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington said, "School-based positions would be restored. We won’t have to make cuts or reassign. Teachers and climate staff all over the city of Philadelphia. This is significant."

Dr. Robin Cooper, president of Local 502 Commonwealth Association of School Administrators, said, "We need the dollars. This is not a political decision. This isn’t an educational decision, this is a moral and ethical decision for our children."

The plan would also require cuts to the school district’s central office, substitutes and a review of some contracts, according to officials.

The rideshare tax proposal has drawn criticism

The other side: Some residents have raised concerns that the $1 tax could be passed on to riders. Parker addressed this, saying, "They are multibillion dollar tech companies and they have a right to justify their actions but if they pass the dollar on to the riders that’s their decision. They don’t have to do it."

The proposal continues to be controversial, with ongoing debate and efforts to convince the public and stakeholders, according to city officials.

Several school district officials, advocates and educational unions attended Parker’s announcement, showing support for the plan.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the rideshare companies will respond to the proposed tax or if the plan will be approved by city lawmakers.