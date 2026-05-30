Central Berks mourns Officer Kristen Yeager after deadly crash while responding to call

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The Brief Central Berks Police identified the officer as Kristen Yeager. Officials said Yeager died while responding to a call for service on May 29. SKYFOX flew over a wooded area in Earl Township where a police cruiser had rolled over into a tree.



Central Berks Police are remembering Officer Kristen Yeager as a dedicated officer who put the safety of others above her own after she died while responding to a call for service.

What we know:

Central Berks Police said Officer Kristen Yeager died while responding to a call for service on May 29, 2026.

SKYFOX flew over a wooded area in Earl Township on Friday night, where a police cruiser had rolled over into a tree.

Central Berks Police identified Yeager as the officer involved in a post on Facebook.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Central Berks Police said Yeager served the community with "courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication."

"Officer Yeager served our community with courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication. She answered the call to protect and serve each day, placing the safety of others above her own. Her commitment to her badge, her fellow officers, and the citizens she served will never be forgotten," the department said.

The department also asked the public to keep Yeager’s family, friends and the law enforcement community in their thoughts and prayers.

"Rest easy, Officer Yeager. Your watch has ended, but your legacy of service and sacrifice will live on forever. We got it from here," Central Berks Police said.

What we don't know:

Additional details about the call for service and the circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

What's next:

Central Berks Police said Yeager’s end of watch was May 29, 2026.

The department said it is mourning alongside Yeager’s family, friends and fellow officers.

The Source: This article was written using information from Central Berks Police and FOX 29 reporting.