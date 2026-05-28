Bucks County man brought girlfriend's daughter with him to hold flashlight during burglary: police
BENSALEM, Pa. - Police say a Bucks County man brought his girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter with him to hold a flashlight while he stole copper wire from inside a local business.
What we know:
James Harkless-Dechellis, 41, was arrested Wednesday night after police say he was caught cutting and removing copper wiring from inside a business on the 3100 block of Tremont Avenue in Bensalem.
Officers were called to the property around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress and found a sliding glass door shattered and forced open.
Police soon heard noises coming from inside the building and found Harkless-Dechellis in a rear equipment room "actively cutting and removing copper wiring." Officers also found numerous tools and containers filled with copper wiring taken from the business.
Harkless-Dechellis, according to police, admitted to taking the copper wiring to sell. He also told police he brought his girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter along with him to hold a flashlight.
What's next:
Harkless-Dechellis was charged with burglary, corruption of minors, and other crimes. His bail was set at 10% of $150,000.