Bucks County man brought girlfriend's daughter with him to hold flashlight during burglary: police

The Brief James Harkless-Dechellis was arrested after police say he was caught cutting and removing copper wiring from a business in Bensalem. Police say Harkless-Dechellis brought his girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter along with him to hold a flashlight during the crime. Harkless-Dechellis was charged with burglary, corruption of minors, and more.



Police say a Bucks County man brought his girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter with him to hold a flashlight while he stole copper wire from inside a local business.

What we know:

James Harkless-Dechellis, 41, was arrested Wednesday night after police say he was caught cutting and removing copper wiring from inside a business on the 3100 block of Tremont Avenue in Bensalem.

Officers were called to the property around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress and found a sliding glass door shattered and forced open.

Police soon heard noises coming from inside the building and found Harkless-Dechellis in a rear equipment room "actively cutting and removing copper wiring." Officers also found numerous tools and containers filled with copper wiring taken from the business.

Harkless-Dechellis, according to police, admitted to taking the copper wiring to sell. He also told police he brought his girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter along with him to hold a flashlight.

What's next:

Harkless-Dechellis was charged with burglary, corruption of minors, and other crimes. His bail was set at 10% of $150,000.