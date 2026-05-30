2 men critically injured in separate Philadelphia shootings minutes apart

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The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings reported minutes apart Friday night. A 55-year-old man was critically injured after an attempted robbery turned into a shootout. A 26-year-old man was critically injured in a separate shooting on Bailey Terrace Street.



Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings reported minutes apart Friday night that left two men critically injured.

What we know:

The first shooting happened Friday, May 29, at 9:49 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Lycoming Street, according to Philadelphia police.

Police said a 55-year-old man was approached in a park by a suspect who announced a robbery and pulled out a firearm.

The victim, who police said is licensed to carry a firearm, also pulled out a gun. Shots were then fired by both people, according to police.

Police found the 55-year-old man next to a black Mercedes with gunshot wounds to his left elbow and the left side of his abdomen.

Police took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

A handgun was recovered from the scene. No arrest has been made.

Second shooting reported minutes later

A second shooting was reported at 9:52 p.m. on the 2100 block of Bailey Terrace Street.

Philadelphia police and Philadelphia Housing Authority Police responded to an E-911 call for a person with a gun and a man shot.

A Philadelphia Fire Department medic unit took a 26-year-old man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm.

Police said he was placed in critical but stable condition.

What was recovered

Police said several items were recovered from the Bailey Terrace Street scene, including:

Six 5.56 rifle fired cartridge casings

Six 9mm fired cartridge casings

Two .40-caliber fired cartridge casings

Two .357-caliber fired cartridge casings

A firearm

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the two shootings are connected.

No arrest has been made in the West Lycoming Street shooting.

In the Bailey Terrace Street shooting, police said the offender is currently unknown.

What's next:

Both investigations are active and ongoing with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).