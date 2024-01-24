10 Philly area restaurants are semifinalists for 2024 James Beard Awards

The James Beard Awards honor the best of the best in the culinary and 10 Philadelphia area restaurants are in the running for the prestigious award for 2024.

After 120 years in business, a family-owned bakery in South Philadelphia is up for a James Beard Award and they’re not alone as nine other establishments in the Philly area are also up for it.

"It’s everything! It’s what gets me up in the morning," A.J. Sarno said.

As the 4th generation to take the reigns at Isgro Pastries, continuing the family legacy is all the motivation A.J. Sarno needs. But, to be recognized as a semifinalist by the James Beard Foundation for Outstanding Bakery gives him the extra boost to keep going.

"Disbelief," Sarno said. "A little bit, you know, it’s humbling to be included in a group of people, such esteemed people in the culinary world, representing Philadelphia."

"I knew we were a good bakery, but award level is kind of something else," said one employee.

The Italian Market-area bakery was started by Sarno’s grandfather in 1904. To this day, the pastry shop still uses many of his grandfather’s same recipes, such as their famous cannoli. Regular customers also love their key lime pie, rum cake and cookies filled with ricotta.

"Congratulations to the family. Yeah, you guys make amazing pastries If all you've ever done and continue to do you make South Philadelphia happy and you make my belly happy and my nose happy and my family's noses and bellies happy. You guys are amazing," neighbor to the bakery, Charlie Zeliders, said.

Other local spots to make the list include My Loup, for Outstanding New Restaurant and Rittenhouse Square’s a.kitchen+ bar for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages program.

"I think the restaurant has really grown into a kind of a special place in this neighborhood and in Philadelphia as a whole, sort of been recognized nationally. It's just like, you know, an extra bonus for us," Eli Collins, Executive Chef with a.kitchen+ bar, explained.

The finalists will be announced April 4th and the awards ceremony is June 10th in Chicago.