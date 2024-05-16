Expand / Collapse search

2 cars pulled from Cooper River in Pennsauken prompts mystery investigation: police

By
Published  May 16, 2024 8:52pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

At least 2 cars pulled from Cooper River in Pennsauken, NJ

Police are investigating after two cars were found in the Cooper River in Pennsauken, NJ Thursday.

PENNSAUKEN, NJ - Police are investigating a scene in Camden County after two vehicles were found in the Cooper River in Pennsauken Thursday. 

A heavy police presence filled around the banks of the Cooper River Thursday late afternoon around 5 p.m. after two vehicles were recovered from the river located north of the Camden County driving range. 

Camden County detectives have declared it an active investigation. 

MORE HEADLINES: 

Prosecutors say there is no danger to the public. The contents of the vehicle are still unclear. 

Check back for more updates. 