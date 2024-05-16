2 cars pulled from Cooper River in Pennsauken prompts mystery investigation: police
PENNSAUKEN, NJ - Police are investigating a scene in Camden County after two vehicles were found in the Cooper River in Pennsauken Thursday.
A heavy police presence filled around the banks of the Cooper River Thursday late afternoon around 5 p.m. after two vehicles were recovered from the river located north of the Camden County driving range.
Camden County detectives have declared it an active investigation.
Prosecutors say there is no danger to the public. The contents of the vehicle are still unclear.
Check back for more updates.