10-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia

The latest victim of gun violence in Philadelphia is a 10-year-old boy.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday near Park Avenue and 1300 block of West York Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the child was shot in the stomach and suffered a graze wound.

He was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children and is in stable condition.



