10-year-old girl fatally injured after being ejected from festival ride

Authorities in New Jersey say a 10-year-old girl was fatally injured Saturday night when she was tossed from a festival ride.

According to police, the accident happened at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County.

The child was reportedly ejected from a ride called "Extreme" just after 6 p.m. Officials describe the ride as a "Wisdom Super Sizzler."

The child was airlifted to Cooper Hospital where she reportedly succumbed to her injures just before 7:30 p.m.

Officials Sunday continued to investigate the incident.

Festival organizers announced on their website that a scheduled parade Sunday had been canceled but all other activities in the 41st annual celebration would go on as scheduled.

Associated Press contributed to this report