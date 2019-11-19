$1,000 a Week for Life scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County

One person in Delaware County is very lucky. The My Best Life winning-ticket worth $1,000 a week for life, or $1.04 million cash, was sold at the Brewers Outlet located in Chadds Ford.

"I was so happy for him because he’s a regular and he’s a really nice person," one employee said.

The 69-year-old Chadds Ford man spoke to FOX 29's Chris O'Connell over the phone and said he buys a couple of tickets a day and was almost given the wrong ticket.

The selling retailer earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

