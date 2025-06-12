Man, 68, killed while trying to cross between two SEPTA train cars: police

The Brief A 68-year-old man was killed when police say he fell while attempting to cross between two SEPTA train cars. The deadly accident happened near the Fern Rock Station just after a Broad Street Line train starting moving. The identity of the man has not been released.



A 68-year-old man was killed when police say he fell while attempting to cross between two SEPTA train cars early Thursday morning.

The deadly accident happened aboard a Broad Street Line train that had just departed from the Fern Rock Station.

The man's identity has not been released by police.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Fern Rock Station on the 100 block of Nedro Avenue around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 68-year-old rider had just boarded a Broad Street Line train and was attempting to pass between two cars when he slipped and fell.

Investigators believe that the train had just started moving southbound when the fatal accident happened.

What we don't know:

