5 beaches under bacteria advisories in Cape May County

The Brief Beaches in Cape May County are currently under swimming advisories. The advisory was issued due to the presence of bacteria exceeding the state standard. Five beaches are currently listed in Wildwood Crest.



With just days to go until the weekend, beachgoers may want to pay attention to some water alerts at the Jersey Shore.

What we know:

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued swimming advisories for potentially unhealthy water conditions in Cape May County.

As of Wednesday morning, five beaches in Wildwood Crest have been listed:

Lavendar (Wildwood Crest Borough)

Hollywood (Wildwood Crest Borough)

Miami (Wildwood Crest Borough)

Jefferson (Wildwood Crest Borough)

Orchid (Wildwood Crest Borough)

Dig deeper:

Advisories are issued when water samples exceed the state standard for the presence of Enterococci, a type of bacteria found in animal and human waste.

Health officials say the bacteria is an indicator of possible poor bathing water quality, and could be harmful to humans at certain concentrations.

Additional sampling will be conducted until water quality results are within the standard.