Over a dozen arrested after Philly ICE protest turned 'violent and extremely disorderly': police

The Brief Over a dozen people were arrested after police say an ICE protest in Philadelphia turned "violent and extremely disorderly." Two Philadelphia police officers and two demonstrators were treated for minor injuries, according to police. Police say arrests were made after protesters blocked "major roadways" and used bicycles to obstruct officers.



Fifteen people were arrested on Tuesday after police say a march to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) turned "violent and extremely disorderly."

Police say the protesters gathered near the Federal Detention Center and marched to the ICE headquarters before eventually blocking traffic on major roadways.

Two bicycle officers were treated at the hospital for minor injuries, and two protesters required medical attention, according to police.

What we know:

Police say a crowd of protesters gathered outside the Federal Detention Center around 4 p.m. Tuesday and marched to the ICE headquarters for speeches.

After returning to the Federal Detention Center a short time later, police say members of the group began to block traffic and used bicycles to obstruct officers.

Police issued three orders to disperse over a megaphone, but authorities say the protesters ignored their calls and continued to block traffic and confront officers.

The protests became "violent and extremely disorderly" just before 7 p.m., and police began to make arrests near 11th and Market streets.

Police say order was restored a short time later, but roughly 20 peaceful protesters were allowed to remain outside the Federal Detention Center.

Two bicycle officers were treated at the hospital for minor injuries, and two protesters required medical attention, according to police.

What they're saying:

The Philadelphia Police Department said several of their officers used force while making arrests, and each of those confrontation will undergo a review.

"The Philadelphia Police Department supports the public’s right to lawful, peaceful protest," the department wrote.

"We remain committed to facilitating First Amendment activity while protecting public safety and maintaining order on city streets."

Big picture view:

The protests in Philadelphia on Tuesday were part of a nationwide movement to rebuke U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation operations.

In Los Angeles, protesters and police have clashed for the last several days, prompting President Trump to deploy over 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines.

Gov. Gavin Newsom objected the move and filed an emergency motion in federal court seeking to block the use of federal troops to assist in immigration raids.