$100k winning Powerball ticket sold in Camden County

Never let anyone tell you that third place isn't good enough.

Lottery officials say a third-place winning Powerball ticket that was originally worth $50,000 was doubled to $100,000 when the Camden County winner hit a multiplier.

The ticket was one of two that matched four or five of the winning numbers in Wednesday drawing: 05, 12, 50, 61, 69, Powerball: 23, Multiplier: 02.

The winning slip was sold at the Pine Hill Convenience Store on the 200 block of Erial Road.

The second winning ticket was purchased at Justin Beauty Supply in Union County.

While lottery players were hoping to hit the jackpot that now sits at $130M, the two third place finishers will certainly take their consolation prize.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday night at 11 p.m.