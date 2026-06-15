101-year-old last living WWII Battleship New Jersey sailor honored in Camden

The Brief Paul Robbins, the last living World War II-era Battleship New Jersey sailor, was honored on the ship Monday, June 15. Robbins, now 101, is the last known original crew member from the ship’s commissioning. Officials and community leaders recognized his service and lasting impact on generations.



Paul Robbins, the last living World War II-era sailor from the Battleship New Jersey, was honored Monday, June 15, on the historic ship where he served more than 80 years ago.

Honoring a living link to history

What we know:

Robbins, 101, is the last known "plankowner" from World War II, meaning he was part of the original crew when the Battleship New Jersey was commissioned. He enlisted at 17 with parental permission and joined the ship at 18, serving from 1943 to 1946.

Robbins said, "It’s nice to come back." He described graduating and commissioning the ship on the same day, sharing, "My mother got my diploma and I got on the ship."

Robbins reflected on his 32 months aboard the Battleship New Jersey, saying, "So many people say thank you for your service... but when I first got out. No one ever said that. We were all in the same boat."

The ceremony included Robbins dropping a wreath in the water to honor veterans who are no longer with us.

Community and military leaders pay tribute

Brigadier General Yvonne L. Mays of the Department of Military Affairs said, "Paul was there for a defining chapter in our nation’s history. He served through it and today at 101 years old... He reminds us that history is close when the people who lived it are still among us."

Mayor Victor Carstarphen of Camden said, "Although Paul served 81 years ago in what was a global effort and the impact has been felt by generations."

Colleen Bianco Bezich, commissioner of Camden County, said, "The county of Camden does nearby honor Paul Robbins for his remarkable life of service, historic connection and enduring contributions to preservation of our nation’s heritage."

Robbins shared his thoughts on longevity, saying, "What do you think is the key to 100 years of life… hey… keep going. Keep going as long as you can." He added, "I still drive," and, "I just renewed my driver's license and I got it for 5 years."

Robbins expressed gratitude, saying, "Thank you for all you’ve done and given to me. May the Lord bless you and keep you."

The celebration highlighted Robbins’ ongoing connection to the ship and his community.

What we don't know:

Details about future events honoring Robbins or additional plans for the Battleship New Jersey were not provided.