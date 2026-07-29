Car in deadly Southwest Philadelphia hit-and-run found in Upper Darby

The Brief Police have located a vehicle used in a deadly hit-and-run Monday in Southwest Philadelphia. Taliya Nesmith, 29, was struck and killed while crossing the street moments after exiting a rideshare. The identity of the driver remains unknown.



Police have recovered a vehicle they believe was used in a deadly hit-and-run overnight Monday in Southwest Philadelphia.

Taliya Nesmith, 29, died after she was struck by a speeding car while crossing the road moments after exiting a rideshare.

What we know:

The suspected hit-and-run vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Hellcat, was found by police on Broadway and Oak Avenue in Upper Darby Township around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said detectives discovered that a 2019 Dodge Hellcat was stolen on Monday night in Northeast Philadelphia.

Through investigative work, police were able to place the vehicle near the site of the hit-and-run, then tracked it into Delaware County. The vehicle is currently being processed for more evidence at a police lot.

The backstory:

Police say Nesmith was crossing the 7200 block of Elmwood Avenue after exiting a rideshare around 3:30 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a speeding car. The impact of the crash caused the 29-year-old to hit the rear windshield of a parked car, police said.

The driver, who remains unknown, fled from the scene immediately after the crash. FOX 29 News obtained disturbing video that shows the moments before the crash.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver remains unknown at this time.