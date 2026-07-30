Delaware State Trooper accused of taking advantage of woman experiencing mental health crisis

The Brief Suspended Delawaretate Trooper Thomas Catalfamo has been indicted on four counts of official misconduct for allegedly taking sexual advantage of a 21-year-old woman experiencing a mental health crisis. Investigators say Catalfamo influenced an assessment so the victim would be released into his care, and he manipulated his body cam and patrol vehicle's video system to hide the alleged sexual contact. Catalfamo was suspended immediately after Delaware State Police learned about the allegations.



A suspended Delaware State Trooper has been indicted for allegedly taking sexual advantage of a 21-year-old woman who was experiencing a mental health crisis in his patrol car.

What we know:

Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Wednesday announced suspended State Trooper Thomas Catalfamo has been indicted on four counts of official misconduct. The Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust alleges Catalfamo "abused his power by taking advantage of a woman experiencing a mental health crisis for the purpose of initiating inappropriate sexual contact."

The backstory:

Investigators say on July 13, Catalfamo responded to a service call for a 21-year-old woman experiencing a mental health crisis.

It's alleged that Catalfamo influenced an assessment at Beebe Healthcare, so the victim would be released into his care.

While taking the woman home from the hospital, investigators say Catalfamo manipulated both his body-worn camera and the video system inside the vehicle to hide his activity, and engaged her in sexual contact.

Catalfamo was suspended immediately after Delaware State Police learned about the allegations. It was also reported to the Delaware Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.

What they're saying:

"Public safety requires public trust," Attorney General Jennings said. "When those in positions of authority take advantage of those individuals in crisis, that trust is broken; this indictment is an important step in repairing it."