3 years since Norma Yates vanished in New Jersey; family, police renew plea for answers

The Brief Wednesday, July 29, 2026, marks three years since Norma Yates disappeared in Atco. Her family and investigators say there are still no answers or new leads in her case. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities as her family continues to search for closure.



Wednesday, July 29, 2026, marks three years since 62-year-old Norma Yates was last seen, according to her family and investigators, who say her disappearance remains unsolved.

Three years since Norma Yates vanished

What we know:

Norma Yates was last seen on July 29, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., after a neighbor called Winslow police to do a wellness check, investigators say.

Officers say she refused medical treatment and was seen walking back toward the mobile home where she was staying.

"It's frustrating and it’s also odd, it is for somebody to get up and go like that," said Detective Ryan Durham of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Durham said Yates left behind her personal belongings, including her cell phone and pocketbook, making the investigation especially difficult.

"Where is she? Where is she?" said Nicole Ennis, Yates' oldest daughter. "We believe someone gave her a ride. We believe people are afraid and scared and we need them to just come forward," Ennis said her mother loved her family and was a devoted grandmother.

"With technology the way it is. We use it as tools in our investigation. Cell phones, credit cards, debit cards, surveillance cameras and we don't have any of that," explained Durham.

Yates' family continues to hope for answers. "She would not leave us. I, at this point suspect foul play. There's no way, she just vanished. She left. She’s just gone off the face of the earth, like gone. How does that happen," said Ennis.

The search for answers and a renewed plea to the public

Yates' disappearance has left her family and investigators searching for answers, with no new leads or evidence after three years. Her family is urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring closure.

"We truly believe somebody knows something. My numbers on the billboard. My numbers on the missing person's flyer. This is a grandmother. This is a mother. Lots of people who love her. We want to bring her home," said Ennis. "I do not think she's alive. We believe somebody knows everything."

"As the season's change we try to do different things she used to do with us. It's been hard," said Ennis.

She said the ordeal has made her family realize the importance of advocating for missing people.

Anyone with information about Norma Yates, who turns 65 next month, is asked to call 856-CALL-127.

The family continues to remember Yates as someone who loved to ski and spend time at the beach.

What we don't know:

There are no confirmed sightings or evidence explaining what happened to Yates after she was last seen.

Investigators have not identified any suspects or leads, and it is unclear if anyone has come forward with new information.