Man charged with child sexual abuse, suspected in hit-and-run that killed Temple University student

The Brief Derek Reid was arrested Thursday, July 30, 2026, on child sexual abuse charges and is a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. The June 24, 2026, crash killed 20-year-old Bryce Wolfe on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia. Charges related to the hit-and-run are pending and the investigation is ongoing.



Derek Reid, 48, was arrested Thursday, July 30, 2026, by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for child sexual abuse, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Reid is also a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old Bryce Wolfe on Kelly Drive last month, but charges in that case are still pending.

What we know:

Police say Reid was charged April 28 with rape, sexual assault, and corruption of a minor after allegedly assaulting a juvenile male in 2021.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended Reid in the 7200 block of Briar Road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos of Derek Reid's arrest provided by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The Philadelphia Police Department announces that on Thursday, July 30, 2026, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Derek Reid on the strength of an outstanding warrant charging Child Sexual Abuse

Reid is also a suspect in the June 24, 2026, fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of Bryce Wolfe, but police say charges related to that case are still pending.

Timeline of the Kelly Drive fatal crash

Timeline:

The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Kelly Drive and Reservoir Drive. Police say a white SUV tried to make an illegal turn, then returned to the eastbound lane and entered the path of a westbound red 2004 Triumph motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the SUV, and the rider was trapped beneath the vehicle. Police say the SUV fled eastbound, dragging the motorcyclist for more than a mile before the victim became dislodged near Fountain Green Drive. The driver did not stop to help.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics took Wolfe to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:41 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

On July 9, 2026, investigators recovered the suspected SUV from the 4800 block of Rorer Street.

Police say the vehicle matched the description released earlier and was processed for evidence.

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The investigation remains active, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181 or submit tips anonymously at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what specific charges, if any, Reid will face in connection with the fatal hit-and-run. Police have not released further details about the ongoing investigation or whether anyone else may be involved.