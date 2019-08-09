12-inch water main in Center City leads to traffic headaches

Crews worked to repair a 12-inch water main on 18th Street between Chestnut and Market in Center City.

More than two dozen buildings, including the Continental restaurant, were without water for more than seven hours Friday.

The water department spent the day repairing the line. Crews do extensive preventative maintenance but that's not always enough.

"They just beak sometimes, and unfortunately, you never know where it's going to be," Water Department spokesman John DiGiulio said.

Service was restored to the area around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Crews remain on the scene cleaning up and backfilling the road.