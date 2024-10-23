Over 200 juveniles shut down NJ hayride, take over nearby Wawa in one night: police

A night of family fun came to an abrupt end in South Jersey when a massive group of juveniles forced local police to take action this past weekend.

More than 200 juveniles were dropped off near Knight Park, the site of a haunted hayride sponsored by the Collingswood PTA.

Police say the crowd quickly became "unruly," breaking out in fights, running around recklessly, and cutting lines.

One fight included about 80 juveniles, who police say punched, kicked and pushed past responding officers.

Officers attempted to disperse the crowd, but ultimately shut down the event to "ensure the safety of those in attendance."

In the midst of the mayhem, police say 50–70 juveniles were found taking over and robbing a nearby Wawa.

The Wawa was closed to prevent any further damage.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first incident of its kind in Camden County, but Collingswood Police were able to manage this incident, which spanned several locations in town, while keeping everyone safe," Collinsgwood police said.

No arrests were made, but police say an investigation is ongoing.