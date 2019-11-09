12-week-old puppy stolen from NJ shelter found abandoned in PetSmart bathroom

article

The search is over for a 12-week-old puppy who officials say was stolen from a Camden County animal shelter.

Voorhees Animal Orphanage put out a call for help early Saturday afternoon.

Police said a blonde woman driving a small white sedan stole the female puppy, named Phoenix, from the shelter's facility.

On Sunday afternoon, shelter officials confirmed the Great Pyrenees mix was found abandoned inside a Berlin PetSmart.

A customer reportedly found the dog inside the store's bathroom and alerted employees.

Officials previously urged the alleged thief to "do the right thing" and return Phoenix, who was spayed Friday and required pain medicine post-surgery.

Voorhees Animal Orphanage had offered a $500 reward for information leading to Phoenix's safe return.

Officials said the pup will now head home with a foster family.

Those interested in donating to Voorhees Animal Orphanage may do so here.