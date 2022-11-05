12-year-old boy critical after he is shot by his cousin in North Philadelphia

article

A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head inside a North Philadelphia home.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3100 block of North 33rd Street Saturday night, a little after 9 p.m.

Officials say the victim was taken by a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Philadelphia Police Captain Anthony Ginaldi said a preliminary investigation revealed the 12-year-old and his 14-year-old cousin were unsupervised in an upstairs bedroom, reportedly recording a video, when the 14-year-old shot the 12-year-old.

The resident of the home, a 27-year-old registered security guard, took the 12-year-old to Temple to be treated for his injuries.

Captain Ginaldi went on to say the 27-year-old, also a cousin to the two boys, was taken into custody.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

