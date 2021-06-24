12-year-old boy shot himself in leg in Strawberry Mansion, police say

Philadelphia police say a 12-year-old boy found shot in the leg on the front steps of a home in Strawberry Mansion accidentally shot himself.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Ridge Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the young victim was found sitting on the front steps of a home with a gunshot wound below the left knee.

Officers rushed him to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition. He has since been transferred to St. Christopher's Children's Hospital, Small said.

Investigators found a blood trail leading into the home and up the steps to a third-floor bedroom. Inside the bedroom. Small said two bullets and a bloody mattress were found inside the room.

