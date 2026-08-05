New Jersey water departments targeted in cyber incidents; systems now secured

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The Brief Two New Jersey municipal water systems faced cyberattacks last week, officials say. Operators switched to manual controls and water service was not disrupted. Officials are not disclosing the affected regions or utilities.



Two municipal water systems in New Jersey experienced cyberattacks last week, according to the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell. The agency says it is working with the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to investigate and secure the affected utilities.

Cybersecurity response and water service impact

What we know:

The attacks targeted internet-exposed control systems, which temporarily limited operators' ability to monitor or manage them remotely, according to the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell.

Staff at both utilities quickly switched to manual operations, and there was no disruption to water service.

Customers continued to have access to safe drinking water throughout the incidents, according to the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell.

Both water systems have now been secured with stronger access controls, and the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell is working with water utilities statewide to reduce the risk of similar attacks in the future.

Officials say the investigations are ongoing and that they are working closely with federal partners to address the threat.

Ongoing efforts to protect critical infrastructure

The New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell says it cannot disclose the geographic region or the names of the affected utilities due to state law.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names or locations of the affected water systems, and there is no information on who may have been responsible for the cyberattacks.