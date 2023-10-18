120-year-old bell stolen from fire department in New Jersey

Pleasantville Fire Department is asking for the community’s help to recover their stolen fire bell dating back to 1903.

Battalion Chief Eric Moran said the bell was used as the fire alarm in the early 1900s, then displayed throughout the years as a symbol of the department’s origins.

Firefighters suspect the thieves could be scrappers hoping to make an extra buck.

The department’s newest members were in the process of upgrading the bell’s memorial site and stored it down an alleyway between the fire department and police department covered under a large container.

"The mount just literally was finished this past week which prompted them to take a look at the bell, to make sure everything measured up and that’s when they found out the bell was missing," said Moran. "You can tell it was still on the pallet because there’s no gouge in the concrete."

Firefighters believe the bell was stolen a few days ago. Wheel marks and a trail of debris are still visible leading out of the alleyway.

Police are now investigating after a canvas of the area led them to a pallet jack behind an abandoned building.

"They did their research. This wasn’t a spur of the moment, let me take a loaf of bread, this was planned out and probably more than one or two individuals," said Moran. "We’re hoping that it doesn’t get melted down or cut up because that would just break our hearts, but we have been in touch with the local scrapyards."

Moran said no questions will be asked for the safe return of the historic bell.

If you have any information or tips to pass along, reach out to Pleasantville Fire at 609-484-3667 or email Administration@pleasantvillefd.net.