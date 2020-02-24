13-year-old boy missing from Strawberry Mansion

article

Police are asking for help locating a teenage boy reported missing from Strawberry Mansion.

Rondell Burton Jr., 13, was last seen around 10:15 a.m. Friday at Dr. Ethel D. Allen Elementary School on West Lehigh Avenue.

Police described Burton Jr. as 5-foot-7 and 135 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He wears braces and has a small scar on his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a red Adidas jacket, two tone blue jeans and white Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Burton Jr.'s whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.

