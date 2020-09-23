Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old charged with attempted robbery in Wilmington

Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - Authorities in Wilmington have charged a 13-year-old with first-degree attempted robbery following an incident in early September.

Police responded to the 2300 block of North Jefferson Street on Sept. 8 for reports of an attempted robbery. 

During a search of the area, responding officers arrested a 13-year-old suspect and recovered a BB gun.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree attempted robbery and aggravated menacing. He was released on $6,000 bail.

