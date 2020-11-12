article

Detectives say a 13-year-old girl reported missing from North Philadelphia has not been seen since Monday.

According to Philadelphia police, Zyairra Evans was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Poplar Street.

Evans is described as five-foot-four, 95 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last known to be wearing a white shirt with a black design, blue jeans with pearls on the front and black, and yellow and pink Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Evans whereabouts is encouraged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest