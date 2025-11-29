Community mourning 3-year-old boy killed in Chester house fire; mother in critical condition

The Brief A 3-year-old boy was killed and his mother critically injured in a house fire on Wilson Street in Chester on November 19. Family, teachers, and community members gathered for a vigil to honor Sy’aire Redd and pray for his mother’s recovery. Officials say the home had no working smoke detectors and the cause of the fire remains unknown.



A mother is fighting for her life after a fire tore through a home in Chester, killing her 3-year-old son and leaving a community grieving. Loved ones gathered to remember little Sy’aire Redd and pray for his mother’s recovery.

What we know:

The fire broke out on Nov. 19 on the 200 block of Wilson Street. Three-year-old Sy’aire Redd did not survive, while his 5-year-old sister managed to escape safely. His mother, Embaya, suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

Chester fire officials said the flames started on the second floor of the home, which did not have working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

What they're saying:

Sy’aire’s grandmother, Sabrina Bryan, said the outpouring of support has overwhelmed her.

"He had so much character and he brought us all so much joy and I just called him my little peanut butter," she said.

"Cause all these people love my daughter and her children and I got a lot of family out here and a lot of really really good friends," she added.

His daycare teachers shared their memories and grief.

"It’s not the same when he’s not there he was a joy of our lives and you just miss him so much," said Michele Gaines.

"We still got artwork of his in the classroom…" said Indira Gaines.

Others in attendance struggled to process the tragedy.

"When I heard about the fire I was like no not them not them it’s just too hard to talk about…"

At the vigil, community members urged everyone to stand together.

"In a time like this, are we gonna show that we are united? Yes, we are. Yes we are."

"Release those balloons cheers."

"That everybody loved him and we gonna miss him dearly."

What's next:

Fire officials continue investigating what caused the blaze. They are reminding residents that anyone in need of a smoke detector can obtain one for free from the Chester Fire Department.