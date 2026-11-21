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The Brief SEPTA is running extra service on the B (Broad Street Line) to help fans get to Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles' Nov. 22 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Transit officials are urging fans to take public transportation because road closures for the Philadelphia Marathon will add to traffic congestion. Fans can transfer for free to the B from the L and T lines at 15th Street/City Hall, while marathon spectators can use the B, L, T and select bus routes to reach the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.



SEPTA is adding extra subway service to South Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 22, as fans head to Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the same day as the Philadelphia Marathon.

Transit officials said extra service will run on the B (Broad Street Line) to accommodate game-day crowds, urging fans to use public transit because marathon road closures will add to traffic congestion across the city.

Getting to the Eagles game

What they're saying:

SEPTA outlined several ways fans can connect to the B to reach the stadium complex:

Subway and trolley transfers: Riders get a free transfer from the L (Market-Frankford Line) and T (City Trolley) routes at 15th Street/City Hall.

Bus connections: Dozens of SEPTA bus routes connect directly with the B.

Regional Rail and South Jersey: The B is a short walk from Regional Rail stations in Center City and is accessible from the PATCO High Speed Line for riders coming from South Jersey.

Philadelphia Marathon transit options

What you can do:

Marathon athletes and spectators heading to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and other spots along the racecourse can also use stops on the B, L and T lines.

SEPTA said riders trying to reach the art museum area can take bus routes 7, 32, 48 and 49.