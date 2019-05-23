13th annual patient prom held at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Red carpet ready and dressed in their best, they’re some of the cutest faces you’ll ever see having a night they deserve.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia held its 13th annual patient prom Wednesday evening.

Offering the kids and their families a chance to get out of their hospital beds and out of the hospital setting, the prom was held at the hospital but you certainly couldn't tell by looking at the room.

The kids got dressed up, had their makeup and hair done, and then they danced the night away. To help boost the occassion, there was also a food and photo station.

Nine-year-old Maddie O’keefe has leukemia and was able to put it aside for one night as she danced all evening.

"I'm normally not supposed to leave the floor so I'm actually really happy,” said Maddie.

"Today reminds us that she's still here despite fighting a really strong fight,” Jennifer O’Keefe, her mother, said.

The prom is sponsored by the Joshua Kahan Fund. He lost his battle with cancer in 1997.

His father Jeff started the fund in his son’s memory and for other families dealing with pediatric cancer.