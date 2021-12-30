14-year-old boy wounded in West Philadelphia double shooting, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen and 20-year-old man wounded in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5600 block of Arch Street around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was shot once the in back. He was taken to CHOP. His condition is unknown at this time.

A man in his mid-20s was shot twice in the head. He was transported by SEPTA police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

