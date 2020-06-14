14-year-old missing from West Philadelphia for over a week

article

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen in over a week.

Authorities say Imani Alston was last seen on the 4400 block of Holden Street around 10:45 last Saturday.

Imani is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black, yellow and white shirt, black tights, and tan sneakers.

Police say Imani frequents the area of 37th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

Anyone with information on Imani's whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183.

