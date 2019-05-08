141 cats rescued from deplorable conditions at Doylestown home; 59 cats found dead

Officials rescued 141 sick cats from inhumane conditions at a Doylestown home where 59 other cats were found deceased Tuesday.

Investigators say the deceased cats were discovered inside the home owner's refrigerator and freezer. Urine and feces reportedly littered the Bucks County home.

The surviving cats were transported to the Bucks County SPCA's Lahaska location in New Hope for evaluation and treatment.

The woman living in the home is expected to face charges. She has yet to be publicly identified.

Those interested in donating to the Bucks County SPCA can do so here.

This is an ongoing investigation.