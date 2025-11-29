Eagles fans call for coaching changes after loss against Bears; Jenkins inducted into hall of fame

The Brief Eagles fans loudly voiced their frustration during Friday’s loss to the Chicago Bears, 24-15. Chants to fire offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo broke out at the Linc and beyond. Malcolm Jenkins was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame during the tough night.



Eagles fans didn’t wait long to make their frustration known on Black Friday, booing early and often as Philadelphia dropped its second straight game, this time to the Chicago Bears. Many in the crowd demanded one thing: a new offensive coordinator.

Fans at the Linc chanted for coaching changes as the Eagles lost to the Bears in shivering, windy conditions.

What we know:

The Eagles struggled on both sides of the ball in the Black Friday matchup. Fans at Lincoln Financial Field booed throughout the game and began leaving the stadium before the final whistle. Many placed the blame on offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, calling for his firing after another stagnant offensive performance.

In the middle of the frustration, former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame, becoming the first member of the Super Bowl LII championship roster to receive the honor.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 07: Philadelphia Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) looks on during the football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 7, 2018, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by A Expand

The Eagles honored Jenkins alongside former executive Bucko Kilroy. Jenkins spent six seasons in Philadelphia, serving as a three-time team captain, never missing a game, and anchoring the defense during the team’s historic 2017 Super Bowl run.

Jenkins becomes the first member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship roster to be enshrined, joining a list of franchise legends that includes Brian Dawkins, Reggie White, Eric Allen, Harold Carmichael and more.

Another frustrating Birds loss

What they're saying:

"Very frustrating," said fan Joel Amit after the game. "D-line looked terrible, and the offense couldn’t get it moving."

Chants of "Fire Kevin" rang throughout the stadium as fans directed their anger at Patullo.

"We gotta get Kevin Patullo out of Philly," said fan Josh Weaver. "He’s hot garbage. Can’t get nothing going."

Over at Chickie’s & Pete’s, the frustrations continued.

"Tough week," said Scott Hall. "We gotta get the ball to DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley. We gotta get it together."

"Kevin Patullo, man," added Aidan McNulty. "We need a new offensive coordinator, otherwise we’re a great team and win the Super Bowl."

Jenkins reflected on his Hall of Fame honor despite the difficult night for fans.

"What it meant to the city, what it meant to this fan base, what it meant to this organization, to share that moment with my teammates was absolutely rewarding," Jenkins said. "With all the daydreaming, with all the things I’ve planned and worked to do, I never really saw this moment of being inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame."

What's next:

The Eagles now have 10 days to regroup before their next game — a Monday night matchup in Los Angeles.