Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old boy missing from South Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Khadari Douglas, 15, was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 19, in South Philadelphia.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage boy reported missing from South Philadelphia.

Khadari Douglas, 15, was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, on the 1500 block of South Stanley Street.

Douglas is described as 5-foot-9 and 110 pounds with a very thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoody and black Adidas pants.

Police said Douglas could be near the 600 block of Brill Street or the area of Tasker Homes.

Anyone with any information on Douglas' whereabouts is urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP