15-year-old boy missing from West Philadelphia
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage boy reported missing from West Philadelphia.
Yassir Robinson, 15, was last seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of Holden Street.
Robinson was described as 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with Calvin Klein written on the sleeve, khaki uniform pants and a gray sweater.
Anyone with any information on Robinson's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP