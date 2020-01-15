15-year-old boy missing from West Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage boy reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Yassir Robinson, 15, was last seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of Holden Street.

Robinson was described as 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with Calvin Klein written on the sleeve, khaki uniform pants and a gray sweater.

Anyone with any information on Robinson's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

