RSV, flu, norovirus surge: pediatric cases rise nationwide

Rising cases of RSV and flu

What we know:

Dr. Dan Taylor, a pediatrician at St. Christopher’s Hospital, reports an increase in pediatric cases at the hospital's sick clinic.

"We’re seeing it. This is bread and butter pediatrics right now," Taylor said. He notes that children are more vulnerable due to the cold weather keeping them indoors and in close contact with others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV activity is increasing nationwide, leading to more pediatric cases and emergency room visits. Children up to 4 years old are particularly at risk.

Parental precautions

What they're saying:

Parents like Julisse Martinez and Kareema Alhamaiel are taking extra steps to protect their children.

"I do wash hands more often, I try to keep the temperature in the house warm," Martinez said.

"Hand sanitizer. I carry it everywhere with us," Alhamaiel added.

Dr. Taylor advises parents to remain vigilant by washing hands frequently, keeping sick children home and ensuring toys are cleaned regularly.

"The biggest thing is washing hands, soap and water," Taylor said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the current uptick in illnesses will last or if additional preventive measures will be recommended as the season progresses.