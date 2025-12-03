Man shot a block away from home during attempted robbery in Philadelphia

The Brief A 37-year-old man was shot in the chest during a gunpoint attempted robbery just a block away from his home. Police say the victim was walking to a corner store just before midnight when the attempted robbery happened. The victim was taken by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.



Investigators say a man was walking to a corner store near his home Tuesday night when he was shot during an attempted robbery.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to East Pleasant Street in Mount Airy just before midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 37-year-old man outside his home suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and rushed him to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the man was walking to a corner store a block away from his home when someone tried to rob him at gunpoint.

During the confrontation, Small said the suspect fired one shot that struck the victim in the chest.

What we don't know:

Investigators are unsure why the shot was fired during the encounter.