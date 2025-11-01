15-year-old girl dies in camper fire at Lancaster County campground

article

A 15-year-old girl was killed early Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a campground in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

What we know:

The fire began around 4 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the Roamers Retreat Campground at 5005 Lincoln Highway, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to the scene after reports of the camper being fully engulfed in flames with possible occupants trapped inside.

Multiple local fire companies responded and were able to extinguish the fire. Once the area was safe to enter, crews located the body of a 15-year-old female inside the burned camper.

Fire Marshals responded to investigate, and officials say the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

PSP will release additional details as the investigation continues.