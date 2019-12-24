15-year-old girl missing from Bucks County homeless shelter

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl who they say ran away from a Bucks County homeless shelter.

Mikaylee Turpin-Keller, 15, was last seen leaving the Valley Youth House in Warminster around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the teenager was last seen wearing a black jacket and white sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding Turpin-Keller's whereabouts is urged to contact Warminster Township Police at 215-672-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

