16-year-old boy found critically shot in North Philadelphia home on Sunday night

article

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left arm inside a home in North Philadelphia Sunday night. The teen remains in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and a motive is still unknown.



A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot inside a North Philadelphia residence on Sunday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting on the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue around 9:22 p.m. They were directed to a nearby home, where they found a teenage victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital, where he was rushed into surgery and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police say a large amount of blood was found in the first-floor living room. The home has been secured as an active crime scene.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting is still unknown, and police have yet to release any information about possible suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.