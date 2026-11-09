16-year-old boy found critically shot in North Philadelphia home on Sunday night
PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot inside a North Philadelphia residence on Sunday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to a reported shooting on the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue around 9:22 p.m. They were directed to a nearby home, where they found a teenage victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.
The teen was rushed to a local hospital, where he was rushed into surgery and is currently listed in critical condition.
Police say a large amount of blood was found in the first-floor living room. The home has been secured as an active crime scene.
No arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
A motive for the shooting is still unknown, and police have yet to release any information about possible suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.